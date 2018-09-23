SLAC lab starts peer mentoring program

Mentors can help students find resources on campus.

By Esther Lopez Caballero

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The student learning assistance center, known as the SLAC lab, has put into effect peer mentoring as a way to provide students resources to succeed in this college.

“If you are interested in peer mentoring, you can come in for the program and the student will get matched depending on your personality,” SLAC lab Coordinator Geraldo R. Guerra said Sept. 19 in an interview.

The peer mentoring main goal is for the students to be able to feel comfortable talking about problems or questions.

Mentors will be work-studies employed by the SLAC lab.

“A lot of the research or studies we have read showed that the students open up to people that are near their age,” Guerra said.

Mentoring will be more than one-to-one in the lab because the mentors have the option to give out their information for the students to contact them.

Mentors can help students create a schedule that will not overwhelm them, read the syllabus, guide them through Canvas, schedule time for tutoring, and find resources such as counseling.

“The majority of the mentors have attended this college for more than two or three semesters so they have good knowledge of what the resources are,” Guerra said.

“We’re rolling out the services to the club sport students, and then they’ll be making changes to see what we can improve on,” Guerra said. “So we can completely be ready by spring 2019.”

“It is never too early to reach out for help,” Guerra said. “You’re not alone. We’re here for you. You just have to reach out and make the first connection.”

Students interested in getting a mentor may contact Guerra at 210- 486-0164 or come in to the SLAC lab and ask the front desk.

The SLAC lab is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday in Room 707 of Moody Learning Center.