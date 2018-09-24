Letter: New club GPA regulations

Editor:

There should be stronger regulations for extracurricular clubs and organizations like the ones talked about in the article “New rule coming for clubs in 2019” in the Sept. 7 issue.

Pushing forward a robust GPA enforcement-focused agenda as a requirement for student success and participation in all extracurricular clubs and organizations will motivate us to stay on track with our grades, thus bettering our chances for graduation.

By implementing stronger grade-based regulations, the interim student life director reminds us to not only keep our priorities in check, but to focus on schoolwork and studying first and foremost.

We as a student body would do well to look to the interim director as a reminder and role model for how we should operate as college students.

Dustin Sosa

Liberal Arts Sophomore