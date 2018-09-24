Letter: Please protest responsibly

Editor:

In regards to the article “Keep marching, students” in the April 9 issue, the First Amendment does guarantee freedom of expression. That’s what makes this country great.

Using that freedom in the form of marching is also a great way to expose and create awareness of any situation.

But when it was mentioned ‘school administrators threatened disciplinary action for walkouts,’ this is where we need to step back and ask ourselves if our actions are going to help the cause we are fighting for.

School and government administrators have to maintain some type of order no matter the cause, even if we don’t agree with them.

You have to remember for every story, there are two sides and the key to any march or rally is to get the message across peacefully.

As the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Carlos Rodriguez

Engineering Sophomore