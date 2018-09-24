Letter: What do new club GPA requirements actually do?

Editor:

The article “New Rule Coming for Clubs in 2019” published Sept. 7 doesn’t give any reasoning for the minimum GPA being raised from 2.5 to 2.75 for officers in a chartered club.

It seems to be a minuscule difference that doesn’t have any explanation.

Why should an extra 0.25 affect whether one can become or remain an officer for a chartered club?

Does this actually encourage better academic performance, or is it just a way to create the appearance of increased academic standards?

Amy Yarbrough

English Freshman