Letter: What do new club GPA requirements actually do?

Editor:
The article “New Rule Coming for Clubs in 2019” published Sept. 7 doesn’t give any reasoning for the minimum GPA being raised from 2.5 to 2.75 for officers in a chartered club.
It seems to be a minuscule difference that doesn’t have any explanation.
Why should an extra 0.25 affect whether one can become or remain an officer for a chartered club?
Does this actually encourage better academic performance, or is it just a way to create the appearance of increased academic standards?
Amy Yarbrough
English Freshman