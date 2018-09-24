Raza Heritage Month promotes diversity

Cultural celebration unifies communities.

Raza Heritage Month started this week and the desperation for such a celebration can be heard in the voices of students across the Alamo Colleges and beyond.

Across campuses, students talk about the separation of Hispanic children from their families at the border and the cruel treatment of people who are undocumented in this country.

Dreamers are human beings born on the other side of man-made boundaries who grew up in the United States, often after dangerous travel, to begin a life of hope.

Some don’t even discover their status until they are almost adults.

Attempting the crossing without legal permission can mean death, and yet they travel to live on American soil, the land of opportunity.

They have hope in a country that shows them hate and greets them with imprisonment.

Discussing the issue, students grow furious and heartbroken; however, the discussion continues and will not stop.

The month-long cultural celebration is a beautiful and empowering time for the Latinx community and all other human beings to engulf themselves in a vibrant and rich culture.

Gabby Rivera, writer of Marvel comic “America,” will give a lecture titled “Inspiring Radical Creativity: An Evening with Gabby Rivera,” which will include a Q&A.

The lecture is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in McAllister Fine Arts Center.

The Campus Activity Board will serve “Raspas con Raza” 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 2 in the mall.

Somos Chicanx is hosting “Altar-Making 101” 1-3 p.m. Oct. 2 in Room 100 of Chance Academic Center.

Indigenous People’s Day is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the mall.

People eager to connect with and learn about a variety of cultures will gain enrichment, and compassion will follow.

Enjoy Raza Heritage Month events, as well as all other observations dedicated to celebrating culture, to create unity among all people.