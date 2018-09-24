Your vote does matter

Students not registered to vote should sign up on National Voter Registration Day Sept. 25.

The time is long gone for those with the privilege and right to vote, especially millennials and Gen Z, to withhold their voices because of cynicism or negligence.

With MOVE Texas visiting the college Sept. 25 on National Voter Registration Day, students who are new to the electoral process should register to vote.

The midterm elections are Nov. 6. The deadline to register to vote in that election is Oct. 9.

The senate race between Texas incumbent Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is a tight one; a recent report from The Hill reads O’Rourke is four points behind Cruz in a poll by CBS Dallas-Fort Worth — signifying the potential for Texas to elect its first Democratic senator in more than 25 years.

Citizens can either make it or break it, and that should not be taken for granted.

The last midterm election took place in 2014.

Per a PBS report, only 36.4 percent of voters in the entire nation turned out. Little less than 35 percent did in Texas, with millennials at 21.3 percent.

In the 2016 elections, 27.3 percent of national voters 18-24 turned out.

Two years have passed since President Donald Trump took office.

It is an understatement to say there has been much division throughout the country since the election.

Trump dismissed an independent report by George Washington University’s Milken School of Public Health reporting almost 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria.

He belittled efforts to counter climate change by denying it is a threat to national security, as reported by The Guardian, easing regulations on the fossil fuel industry.

Overall, Trump has told more than 5,000 lies as of his 601st day as president, as reported by The Washington Post.

These actions by Trump rouse much discussion between supporters and opponents.

Those who disagree with either Trump’s politics or character have made their discontent loud and clear, if not louder with each day’s passing.

It is apparent in social networks, TV and radio broadcasts — the heated exchange that sometimes devolves into personal attacks, simplifying large groups of people into derogatory labels and numbers, losing track of what truly matters — truth, civility, unity and a concern for bettering our country and its citizens.

If the administration’s actions make you angry, vote.

If you think the administration should continue on its path, vote.

Turn that passion into the civic duty that is voting. Make your voice heard where it counts.