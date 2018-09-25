Writer for Marvel queer Latinx comic to speak Oct. 1

The audience is encouraged to dress in costume for a contest.

By Jackie N. Muralles

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Gabby Rivera, a writer for Marvel’s first queer Latina superhero comic book, “America,” will speak 7-9 p.m. Oct. 1 in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center.

Rivera also is the author of a young adult novel, “Juliet Takes a Breath,” which centers on a Puerto Rican lesbian born in the Bronx.

Rivera’s talk, “Inspiring Radical Creativity: An Evening with Gabby Rivera,” will be focused on Rivera’s experience as a queer trans person of color and how that experience has influenced her work and activism.

According to thelavinagency.com, the speaker’s bureau in charge of booking her appearances, Rivera is a young activist who has poured herself into her community as the youth programs manager at GLSEN, an organization centered around protecting LGBTQ students from bullying.

“This is such a great event because you have someone so diverse coming in to talk about her experience.” Carrie Hernandez, senior specialist for student success in the office of student life, said Sept. 20.

The student life office will sponsor a costume contest before the event, so students are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite version of the lesbian Latina superhero, America Chavez.

The winner of the contest will either get to sit in the front row or meet the speaker, Hernandez said..

Rivera will speak on her creative experience with writing for Marvel as well as her novel.

This event is taking place as part of Raza Heritage Month as well as LGBTQ History Month and is free and open to the public.

Rivera will lead a question-and-answer session after her talk.

For information, call Hernandez at 210-486-0128.