Campus Activity Board to enforce karaoke ‘no profanity’ rule

Book fair, National Night Out and fashion show are among CAB projects.

By Andrea Moreno

Students who participate in the next Manic Karaoke Monday may find themselves kicked off stage if they choose a song with profanity and they sing the words, said Nicholas Delaunay, liberal arts sophomore and president of CAB Sept. 24.

Individuals participating should select appropriate songs without profanity.

The next karaoke event will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8 in Loftin Student Center.

If the song selected contains one word of profanity, the song can be selected but the individual will need to skip the word when singing, Delaunay said.

CAB members will have the right to stop any offending participant and ask them to step away from the microphone.

In other business, officers reminded members about volunteers needed for upcoming events.

The Enchanted Forest book fair is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 4 in the mall.

The book fair is sponsored by the Scholastic Corporation and CAB will be donating books to a charity.

Delaunay said maybe they can decide on a foster care program to donate the books to once the book fair is finished.

CAB will allow students who are not members of the activity board to volunteer during the book fair.

Delaunay said this is an event where the profits go to a charity, which means students may be able to clock some volunteer hours.

From 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2, the college will observe National Night Out in Lot 14.

Among campus groups participating are the boxing club, Bae-B-Safe, the empowerment center and student clubs and organizations.

The Eco Centro will be giving away free seeds and plants at this event.

Whataburger will be giving away free coupons, cookies and fruit chews.

The event will offer drinks, popcorn, raspas and healthy treats.

The public can shoot photos with the campus mascot, Gnome Ranger and Sparky, the fire dog, in front of a fire truck.

Model auditions for the Nov. 7 fashion show will be from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin.

Students who come to the auditions, will automatically be accepted into the fashion show, Delaunay said.

In addition to models, designers, hair stylists, make-up artists, photographers, DJ services and decorators are needed for the event.

Students who are part of the fashion are required to attend the fashion show practices from 2-4 p.m. every Wednesday in October.

CAB is partnering with the Gaming Society and Kinesiology Club for the SAC Games Oct. 15-Oct. 18.

The agenda for the games are still being created by Delaunay and will be posted across campus.

This event is limited to 90 students of this college to compete in groups for the three top spots.

Participating students will need to sign a liability waiver for any athletic event of the SAC Games, Delaunay said.

The next CAB meeting is scheduled for 1:15-2:15 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Craft Room of Loftin.

For more information, call Carrie Hernandez, senior student success specialist and CAB adviser, at 210-486-0128 or email chernandez@alamo.edu.