Two concerts promote scholarships for music students

Concert Sept. 28 offers interaction with the performers.

By James Russell

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The music program is sponsoring a concert series to raise money for the Friends of Music scholarship.

The series opens at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 with tickets going for $20 in a new venue at 1415 N. Main Ave. at West Laurel.

“This venue will give a more intimate feeling and for those seeking out additional information there will be mixed in explanation of the program during the recital and a small reception to meet the artists,” music Instructor Daniel Anastasio said Sept. 24.

Mezzo-soprano Jacquelyn Matava, a professor at Trinity University, will perform as will Anastasio, a pianist.

The second concert featuring Matava and Anastasio will be in a larger venue with less interaction with the performers, but the concert will be free.

It will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center and will be free to the public.

“This is an opportunity to do more for our students by giving them a scholarship,” Anastasio said.

For additional information and to reserve tickets for the Friday performance, contact the fine arts department at 210-486-0255 or email at tmartin102@alamo.edu