Math lab provides free calculator checkout for semester

Students can check out TI-84 calculators for the semester.

By Jason Durant

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students can check out calculators in the math lab to use in math assignments.

Students must be enrolled in any of the Alamo Colleges as well as a math class to check them out, lab Director Steve Ochoa said Sept. 17.

Starting last year, the lab now offers 200 TI-84 calculators eligible for checkout.

They can keep them throughout the semester, he said. TI-84s are worth up to $80, so this system saves students money, he said.

“We have TI-84 calculators, textbooks for all the courses offered, and 28 computers available, along with highly qualified tutors,” he said.

Students can go to the math lab in Room 121 of McCreless Hall and use any textbook while in the lab.

There are 12 tutors who assist students. Tutors include students who have made an A in the class as well as graduates with an associate or bachelor’s degree, he said.

Ochoa had advice for students to improve their math skills.

“Come at a slow time,” Ochoa said. “Come at least twice a week either before or after your math class. I have gotten a pretty good idea of when we are busy or slow, so I would encourage you to come and sit with a tutor at a slow time, so they can properly help you and give you their full attention.

“Coming in once a week, getting helped with one or two problems, you’re not going to improve,” he said.

The math lab is open 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 210-486-0420.