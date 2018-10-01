SGA appoints new vice president, Veterans Affairs liaison

Students can volunteer in zombie-themed Fun Run for public service credits.

By Austin P. Taylor

ataylor160@student.alamo.edu

This college’s Student Government Association has appointed a new vice president and commissioner of veteran’s affairs.

International studies sophomore Christopher McClinton was appointed to the office of vice president after psychology sophomore Carmen Armstrong stepped down.

In a Sept. 24 interview, McClinton said he wants SGA to be a voice for students who can’t speak for themselves.

“I wanted to be a part of an organization that allows me to help people, which is part of my major.”

Education sophomore Matthew Truman was appointed commissioner of veteran’s affairs for SGA Sept. 15.

In a Sept. 24 interview, Truman said he applied for this position because he wants to “fill the gap between the Victory Center and the main campus.”

At the Sept. 24 meeting, SGA President Karen Ortiz said Armstrong resigned for work reasons.

SGA will host a zombie-themed “Fun Run” from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 20 in the college parking garage on Loop Road.

Preregistration for the run opened Sept. 12 during an organizational showcase in the mall and costs $12.

Once preregistration ends Oct. 5, the cost to attend the run will rise to $16 until Oct. 20 when the cost to attend will increase to $20.

SGA is looking for volunteers to help organize the event, pass out water during the run and portray zombies during the run.

Students who want to register for the run can at https://secure.touchnet.com/C20015_ustores/web/classic/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=3356&SINGLESTORE=true

Students who want to volunteer for the run can at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1_PZ4r1tm-6SJiu9EQxzPCl1BXawOBVhUnFCbl3VM4D4/viewform?edit_requested=true

Anyone wanting to volunteer for the run will need to visit the office of student life in Room 256 of Loftin Student Center.

The Student Government Association’s hygiene drive to collect items needed by the student advocacy center and women veterans began Sept. 12. The drive will end Oct 20.

Suggested items for donation are:

New women’s underwear

Deodorant

Chap-stick

Feminine itch creams

Body wash

Mini-first aid kits

Those who want to donate can do so at the office of student life, Room 230 of Fletcher Administration Center, the writing center in Room 203 of Gonzales Hall, the honors academy in Room 122 of Chance Academic Center and the math lab in Room 121 of McCreless Hall.

Donations will be sent to the student advocacy center in Room 103 of the center for academic enrichment and the Women Veterans of San Antonio association.

SGA raised money for the drive during the “Antojitos Festival,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26 in the mall.

Ortiz said 75 percent of SGA’s earnings from the festival will fund the drive.

SGA needs to appoint a student affairs representative, a veteran’s affairs representative and officers at large. Students interested in applying for these positions need to visit the office of student life in Loftin.

The next SGA meeting will be 12:15-1:15 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Craft Room on the second floor of Loftin Student Center.

Students with questions about SGA can call the office of student life at 210-486-0125.