Public Administration program and Empowerment Center offer leadership workshops

By Lionel Ramos

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The public administration program and the empowerment center are sponsoring a leadership series at Oppenheimer Academic Center.

The next sessions will be from 10 a.m.- noon Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. In room 306.

The sessions cover leadership styles and methods, communication styles and empowerment strategies to be a great leader and develop others to become great leaders.

The first of the Friday morning sessions was sept. 28, but anyone who missed the first one may attend the other two.

At the end of each three week series participants are offered a certificate of completion which they can use on résumés and job applications.

The sessions are led by Public Administration Coordinator Sylvia De Leon and are not limited to students of this college.

The goal of the workshops is to develop and refine community leaders, she said when in an interview.

The series “really helps the community to hone in on their leadership skills,” she said.

She added that the sessions are “the only way to change our divided community,” because teamwork and communication are “something to come together by.” She said, referring to how divided the country and local communities are because of the current political atmosphere.

She has “donated over 25 hours in preparing and conducting these leadership workshops to expose the general public to leadership skills and community building,” she said.

For more information, call De Leon at 210-486-0192 or email her at sdeleon@alamo.edu.