SACMEN hosting Envision Summit Oct. 6

The organization provides mentoring to members.

By Esther Lopez Caballero

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Men Empowerment Network, known as SACMEN, will sponsor Envision Summit, an event with workshops and a guest speaker, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5 in Room 218 of the nursing and allied health complex.

The network is a mentoring program recognized by the University of Texas at Austin as an outstanding mentoring program at the community-college level.

“SACMEN’s focus is to get male student into the next level in terms of college whether that’d be transferring, graduating, getting a job. We want to advance students’ goals while they are here,” Miguel Acorn, student success specialist, said in an interview Sept. 24.

Mentoring students is the main focus, Acorn said.

Students who join are paired with mentors with expertise in the students’ areas of interest.

Every month the organization has an event, Platicas, in which they invite a guest speaker to discuss topics such as meditation and cultural awareness.

Although the organization targets male students, anyone from this college can join, Acorn said.

“SACMEN is a brotherhood,” Acorn said.

For more information about attending the event or joining SACMEN, visit the in Room 124 of Chance Academic Center or call 210-486-1603.