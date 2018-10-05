First SAC games will test brains and brawn

Students will compete in multifaceted competition of fitness, intelligence and creativity.

By Jackie Muralles

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Three student organizations are involved in offering the first SAC Games 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15-18 starting in the mall and expanding into Loftin Student Center.

The event will consist of physical challenges, such as planking and dodgeball competitions; intellectual challenges where competitors will go through a series of college-level tests; and creativity challenges with a talent show and a lip sync battle.

The event has been coordinated by the Campus Activity Board and will be co-hosted by the Student Government association, the Kinesiology Club and the Gaming Society, said CAB President Nicholas Delaunay, liberal arts sophomore.

CAB will sponsor a toga party 10 a.m.-1p.m. Oct. 12 in the mall to celebrate the launch of the Greek-themed games.

There will be registration booths open during the toga party as well as the first day of the SAC games.

Registration is free and open to students at this college.

Students are able to register early by emailing CAB at CABatSAC@gmail.com.

Registration ends at the beginning of the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 15, and only the first 90 registered students will be allowed to participate.

A variety of challenges will be offered.

“It started off as an athletic challenge to promote being active,” Delaunay said.

The first and second day of the games will test strength, agility and teamwork as competitors tackle a plank challenge, capture the flag, and a hunger games inspired event.

Day 3 will challenge coordination, reflex and intelligence as contestants work through challenges individually.

Competitors will use the app Kahoot! to answer collegiate-level questions on algebra, history, English and science.

In the final day of the competition, students will be judged on creativity and originality as they compete in a talent show and a lip sync battle.

The first-place winner will receive a gold medal and bragging rights as the first SAC Games winner in history, Delaunay said.

The second-place winner will be given a silver medal, and the third-place winner will receive a bronze medal.

Participants are advised to wear comfortable workout gear and sneakers for the competition.

After the closing ceremony, the after-party will be at noon in Loftin Student Center.

For more information, call senior student success specialist Carrie Hernandez at 210-486-0125.