Math tutor helps students in four languages

Maryam Khadivian, math and architecture sophomore, can assist students in the math lab in four languages.

She was fluent in Farsi, Spanish, and French in addition to English before she moved here in 2015 to attend college.

Khadivian is a resident by green card, but she originally came here as an international student.

Khadivian learned all four languages in Iran, her home country. She was required to learn two new languages to be able to pass an entry-level exam to come to the states. The exam is required by Iranian education authorities.

She tutors students in English most often, Spanish somewhat frequently, and Farsi and French from time to time, she said Sept. 26.

She has tutored more than 20 students in French and Farsi since she has been a tutor in the math lab.

She also knows Farsi sign language and can translate formal French.

“I only can translate true French from the country of France,” she said.

She has also translated in court on cases during jury duty assignments in Spanish on several occasions.

“It is helpful for students when I tutor in their home language,” she said. “It gives the student and I a sense of commonality.”

Her best friend, who was an Iranian international student at St. Philip’s College, suggested this college to her while she was researching institutions in the United States because of its degree plans matching what Khadivian wanted to pursue.

“My friend felt it is a school I would thrive in with my architectural and multilingual credentials,” Khadivian said.

She is unsure of her career plans, but she wants to graduate from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a dual major in math and architecture.

Khadivian’s talents first caught the attention of Professor Samuel Harrison in MATH 2413, Calculus 1, in fall 2016.

“I was achieving 100s on all my assignments from the very first day, so my professor suggested I tutor in the lab,” Khadivian said Sept. 17.

Khadivian, along with lab Director Steve Ochoa, are available for Spanish translating and tutoring.

Students can request her help in Room 121 in McCreless Hall.

She works in the lab 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 486-0420.