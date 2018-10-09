Panel discussion to highlight LGBTQ+ History Month

National Coming Out Day will be observed Oct. 11 in the mall.

By Jason Durant

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

A panel of three speakers will discuss personal narratives in “Queer Brown Voices” 10:50 a.m.-noon Oct. 10 in Room 1010 of Longwith Radio, Television and Film Building as part of LGBTQ+ History Month.

The discussion will cover topics such as activism, sexual identity, ethics and sexism.

“The panel at this event is significant because all three speakers have been involved in the civil rights movement since the ‘80s,” History Professor Jonathan Lee, LGBTQ+ History Month coordinator, said.

“They are going to be there for information and answers to these students and act as sort of a primary source,” Lee said.

The names of the speakers were not available.

Other events are an observation of National Coming Out Day 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 11 in the mall.

The event will include a photo booth, flags and outlets for students to come out in a safe and accepting environment.

Thirty years ago on Oct. 11, 1987, half a million people participated in a national march on Washington that fought for freedom for lesbians and gays.

“Each year on Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day continues to promote a safe world for LGBTQ individuals to live truthfully and openly,” according to the Human Rights Campaign website.

The remaining list of LGBTQ+ History Month events for this college can be found at https://www.alamo.edu/sac/calendar/2018/september/lgbtq-history-month-2018/

For more information, email Lee at jlee@alamo.edu