Planetarium offers three public shows on Fridays in October

By Feliciano De Haro III

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Scobee Planetarium’s schedule for public programming Friday evenings in October features, “Attack of the Space Pirates,” “Black Holes” and “The Sky Tonight.”

“Attack of the Space Pirates” is a family show with no age restrictions at 6:30 p.m.

Both “The Sky Tonight” at 7:30 p.m. and “Black Holes” at 9 p.m. are for ages 6 and up

“Attack of the Space Pirates” is an animated adventure that has alien planets, black holes, exploding stars and evil villains.

“The Sky Tonight” is a “live” tour of the San Antonio sky.

“Black Holes” explores the physics, history and mystery of black holes.

Age restrictions for shows will not be waived, Rick Varner, director of Scobee Education Center, said Sept. 29

“The completely dark environment, loud sounds and lecture format of the live show are all are causes for crying and distractions for younger children,” he said.

“The 6-year age limit for the later shows has been established because by that age children are attending school and have been introduced to classroom attention norms,” he said.

“We created a family show at 6:30 especially for our younger explorers. They are animated, colorful and more engaging of younger kids.”

It is advised to come early because seats are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets will be sold 30 minutes before each show.

For students, faculty and staff of Alamo Colleges, tickets are $4 per show with ID.

General admission for adults 18 and older is $5 per show. For seniors 65 and above and military, tickets are $4 per show with ID.

For children under 17, tickets are $4 per show.

For more information about Scobee Planetarium, call 210-486-0100 or visit https://www.alamo.edu/sac/scobee-planetarium/