Support services important to students

This letter is in regard to the article “Support groups available in the student advocacy center” published Oct. 5, which prompted me to seek help for myself.

As a college student who struggles with depression and other mental illnesses, it really does hinder my ability to learn or even enjoy school.

I don’t have any insurance to cover any therapy or counseling either — I’m sure many others may be facing similar situations — so I’m glad that there is an opportunity for help.

There should be more effort to spread awareness of these services, as there might be unaware students who may be struggling with a lot.

Hopefully, the article and the services reach everyone across our campus and can help those who need it.

Luis A. Olivares

Communication Design Freshman