District should focus on enhancing programs, transfers

Editor:

This letter is in regards to the “Board approves of 2018-19 property tax rate” posted on Sept. 24, 2018.

As someone who often finds himself opposed to increased property tax rates, I find myself reading this article and asking, “Why are they approving this?”

If I were on that board, hearing both the topic of increased tax rates and transferable credits, my go-to for using this revenue would be to create classes that are more transferable to the larger colleges and universities that surround us here in Texas.

However, oftentimes I feel like students could have a chance to take transferable credits, just by contacting an adviser. Maybe pushing students toward talking to an adviser is a fine resolution.

Trenton Cole Limon

Radio, Television

and Broadcasting Freshman