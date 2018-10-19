Upcoming Transfer Fair

There will be over 30 universities in attendance for this semesters Transfer fair.

By Mardio Lattimore

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students who have not decided on a university can attend the Transfer Fair 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 in Gym No. 2 of Candler Physical Education Center.

There will be 53 admission representatives in attendance from more than 30 universities including University of Texas at Austin, University of Houston, Texas Tech, Mary Hardin Baylor, Sul Ross University and Texas A&M said Jennifer Vasquez, coordinator of transfer and career services.

Students should bring their unofficial transcript so university representatives may assess and give information on adjusting their degree plans to help them transfer, said Vazquez.

Every student who attends will receive a question sheet and pen so they can write down vital information from the university representatives.

An open mind should be kept because students may discover a university they prefer over their original choice.

It is possible for students to walk away from this opportunity undecided on where they want to transfer, but the main goal is to make sure they receive “all of the information they’ll need to make a confident decision,” Vazquez said.

She suggested that students who do not know the best time to enroll in a university should choose whichever season works for them the best, but try to start as soon as possible.

For more information on the Transfer Fair, call the Transfer and Career Center at 210-486-1500.