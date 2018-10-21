Study abroad event scheduled Oct. 22

Event is 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. in Loftin.

By Huguette Buduri

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

A study abroad event will provide information on scholarships and traveling opportunities 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

The event is sponsored by the district office of international programs.

International programs Coordinator Maria Rivera and specialist Alicia Ramirez will be at the study abroad event to provide information, said international programs district director Carol Fimmen.

The program provides the option to explore new parts of the world while earning college credits. According to http://wcmsstg.alamo.edu/district/study-abroad/italy/, students are required to take two classes to receive six hours of credits to complete the program.

The goal is to provide students the opportunity to succeed in an international academic environment where they are able to learn new cultures, values, sights and languages, according to https://www.alamo.edu/international/study-abroad/.

Applications are being accepted for students interested in the program for summer 2018, where students can choose to explore China, England, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Spain, Japan or South Korea.

Applicants must have a 2.0 GPA and have completed 12 credit hours. The application fee is $200, and the submission deadline is Dec. 7.

Other events will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23 in the student commons opportunity mall at Northeast Lakeview College, Oct. 29 in the CCC building patio entrance at Northwest Vista College and at the same time on Oct. 30 in the cafeteria of the student center at Palo Alto College.

For more information, call Rivera at 210-485-0084 or email dst-studyabroad@alamo.edu.