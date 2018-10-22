Events scheduled for Cybersecurity Awareness Week

The Tech Store offers virus removal for $10.

By Liandre De la Uso

ldelauso@student.alamo.edu

The computer information systems program and office of technology services are hosting events for Cybersecurity Awareness Week Oct. 23-25 to promote safe computer practices at this college.

Cybersecurity Awareness Week is part of a national event known as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which was established by former President Barack Obama in 2016.

The first event will be 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Victory Center. Amanda Keammerer, deputy director of Cybersecurity San Antonio, will speak to faculty, staff and students about the importance of keeping data safe and ways to prevent computer breaches.

“We just want to get the word out there that you have to be smart when you’re online,” said Yvonne Galindo, instructional technology supervisor for the office of technology services.

The second event is an encryption instruction workshop “Encryption Demystified” in which network specialist Manny Rosado will teach the basics of data encryption and its defensive benefits.

This event will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 and repeated at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 in Room 712 of Moody Learning Center.

The Tech Store will host a pop-up shop to offer virus and malware removal for PC and Mac computers for $10. This will be at 10 a.m-3 p.m. Oct. 22-25 in the second floor lobby of Moody.

“So we want to make sure that when you’re online, you’re using the proper safeguards,” Galindo said. “We don’t want you to lose everything you have.”

For more information, call the office of technology services at 210-486-0030.