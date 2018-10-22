Study abroad photos on display

Deadline for study abroad for summer is Dec. 7.

By Huguette Buduri

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

About 10 students visited an exhibit of photos taken by students from Alamo Colleges while studying in Italy in summer 2018.

The exhibit, sponsored by the district international programs office, is on display through the end of the fall semester on the third floor of Moody Learning Center.

The deadline for applications for study abroad programs for summer is Dec. 7, and the final deadline is Feb. 15.

Communication design sophomore Lesley Nunez talked Sept. 27 about her experience in Italy and answered questions.

Six students went on the trip to Italy to study ARTS 1301, Art Appreciation, taught by fine arts Instructor Alfonso Cantu and PSYC 2319, Social Psychology, taught by St. Philip’s College Instructor Irene Young.

Students are required to take two courses and will receive six hours of credit upon successful completion of the program.

In Florence, she toured the Uffizi Museum and had a walking tour of Piazza Venezia to Marcello theater. The Uffizi gallery is a prominent art museum located adjacent to the Piazza della Signori in the historic center of Florence.

Piazza Venezia was a central hub of Rome named for Palazzo Venezi.

The Marcello Theatre is an ancient open-air theater in Rome.

The experience made her grow as a person because it made her get out of her comfort zone to see a new country and cultures, she said.

She answered students’ questions about the deadline to apply for scholarships.

Nunez said that going abroad was her first time to fly.

She said it was “cool” to see cultures in another country.

“I recommend students to get out of their comfort zone and experience new cultures,” she said.

For more information, contact Maria Rivera, international programs coordinator, at 210-485-0084 or dst-studyabroad@alamo.edu.