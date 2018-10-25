Student designs on display at AIA

An architecture student submitted a design of a park and recreation center.

By Jason Durant

Architecture students from this college attended the opening ceremony Oct. 5 for a competition “Latinos in Architecture Nexo Exhibit,” which features the work of local architects and students.

The event was at the San Antonio branch of the American Institute of Architects after the students from this college participated in Shadow Day.

The competition sponsored by the AIA had a water conservation theme. The competition was held during National Hispanic Month.

The opening ceremony provided social networking opportunities and a celebration of Mexican culture.

College students’ entries were displayed in a slideshow, but they were not judged.

All the students’ entries, including six from this college, can be observed until Nov. 30 at the AIA at 1344 S Flores St.

Among the students who submitted their designs was architecture sophomore Sogole Javanmardi.

Her entry was of a park and recreation center.

“The entry took me three weeks to complete, and I have used it in multiple competitions,” she said.

The native of Iran plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

She said she can spend hours in the architecture wing of Chance Academic Center.

“Sometimes, more often than not, my time in the classroom can exceed 10 to 12 hours a day,” she said.

“If you ever go to SAC late at night and see the lights on in the second floor of Chance building, that’s us,” she said, laughing.

She is working on a redesign and renovation of a garden in HemisFair Park downtown.

For more information, contact architecture coordinator Dawyne Bohuslov at 210-486-0079.