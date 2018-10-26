Protect your devices; use college tech services

Viewpoint by Sergio Medina

By 2020, humanity may have supercomputers with processing power close, if not equal, to the capabilities of the human brain. That means capable of about 19 trillion calculations per second.

With that in mind, it is evident computers and smartphones cannot be considered as playthings any longer.

Now these devices form part of our daily lives whether used for simple matters, such as finding the weather forecast, checking the movie schedule or zeroing in on the location of the closest pizzeria, to more serious matters, such as banking, file-sharing and communicating in the workplace.

Just as our capabilities expand with these devices, so does our need for further privacy. Those files that were previously kept in our file cabinets at home — our records, photos, contacts, financial information — have now moved to a digital space.

Just as people protect their homes with locks and security systems, so should our cyberspace be protected.

The information on your devices needs protection because, ultimately, it is you who will be compromised if they are breached.

People should educate themselves on ways to protect devices, whether it is a home or office desktop computer, a laptop brought to campus for homework or the smartphone in your pocket.

This October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and if there is ever a time to become conscious about security on the digital setting, this is a good time to start.

The Tech Store at Duran Welcome Center at Park and North Main avenues, for example, offers services exclusively to students, faculty and staff of the Alamo Colleges.

If you have a problem with a virus or malware on your computer, preventing you from doing homework or other tasks, pay them a visit. They charge $20 to fix that problem.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for advice on how to protect your computer — the antivirus program to use or perhaps a program to use for homework — visit the office of technology services on the seventh floor of Moody. Simple matters, such as setting up email or learning to work with Canvas or ACES, are offered for free.

The transition from physical to digital has come to pass. Communication and multitasking continues to become easier as technology advances.

What is kept in a digital format is precious; it is important to keep it safe with a level of care that matches its value.