SAPD investigates former district police officer for family violence

The officer was fired from Alamo Colleges police department.

By Liandre De la Uso

ldelauso@student.alamo.edu

Marlon Go, a former Alamo Colleges police officer, is under investigation after being arrested Sept. 16 and charged with assault by strangulation of a family member.

His employment with the district police department was terminated Oct. 12, Deputy Chief of Police Jesse Trevino said Oct. 19.

Go had worked in the patrol division at Northwest Vista.

His shift was 2-10 p.m. He had been employed since May 2013.

According to a police report from the San Antonio Police Department, Go was at his home in Helotes with his girlfriend when his estranged wife arrived.

According to the report:

His wife became upset and slapped him. Go retaliated and slapped her with an open hand. Go’s wife attempted to call the police but had her phone taken away. The victim threw Go’s watch, which was on the countertop, breaking it, and Go proceeded to strangle her.

The victim was brought to the hospital Sept. 17 and reported heavy bruising on her neck and difficulty with motion.

Go was arrested and released on bond.

He was immediately put on administrative leave after Alamo Colleges became aware of the incident, Trevino said Oct. 19.

Trevino confirmed the reports in an interview.

“We do a very thorough background check,” Trevino said. “There’s a very extensive process that we go through before we hire. He was a good employee, never had any issues to my knowledge.”

No indictments have been handed up by the district attorney’s office in the case.