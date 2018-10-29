Take advantage of events on campus

Activities include arts, recreation, fairs and lectures.

Students attending community colleges are led to believe they must complete necessary courses to graduate or transfer to a university as quickly as possible.

However, students should not be scheduled so tightly they miss out on great experiences outside the classroom.

This college offers a wide range of free or inexpensive events, such as plays, concerts, recitals, exhibits, fairs, lectures and recreation.

Students should join clubs or organizations because membership can broaden students’ perspective.

The Campus Activity Board sponsors Screamfest and Into the Streets and helps with SACtacular.

The sixth annual SACtacular with a Día de los Muertos theme will be 5-9 p.m. Nov. 2 in the mall.

CAB also sponsors résumé “Into the Streets,” giving students volunteer opportunities.

The Methodist Student Center, 102 Belknap Place, has weekly discussions on topics of the day on Tuesday.

Some future discussions will include “What United Us: Enduring Values Still Endure” and “Decolonizing the Tricentennial: Remembering our Indigenous.”

A career fair is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Fiesta Room of Loftin Student Center.

This gives students a chance to find a job or internship with companies that visit this college.

Students should bring a résumé and dress for the office.

There are more clubs and organizations, such as the Gaming Society, Anime Club, Boxing Club, journalism and Student Government Association.

Among academic clubs are those focused on astronomy, biology, social work, psychology, engineering, architecture and journalism.

These groups aid in networking, finding internships and exposure to field work.

Women’s and men’s basketball and volleyball players can join to compete with other colleges or universities.

Students will have the chance to learn and have volunteer opportunities while enjoying their time attending this college.