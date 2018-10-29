World Music Concert transports audience across globe

The hour-long concert is an insight into international culture.

By Blanca Granados

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

This college’s music program offers a trip around the world with the World Music Concert Oct. 29.

Music Professor Cindy Sanchez said the concert will include all the student and faculty ensembles in the music program Oct. 18.

Sanchez said students should attend this concert because there will be so much variety.

“It’s not like going to a trumpet recital where you hear the same trumpet play for an hour,” she said.

“This is mariachi, and it’s singing, and guitar, so many kinds of things that will be interesting.”

This concert will take you to Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Japan and Africa, she said.

All the music performed will be classical.

The music program has been preparing for this concert since the beginning of the semester, she said.

There will be two choirs, the Concert Choir and the Chamber Choir. The Chamber Choir is made up of voice majors.

The ensembles performing include percussion and guitar, and faculty soloists will be a pianist, a soprano singer and a guitarist.

Sanchez will be the director of this concert, which is presented every fall.

Entry is free.

The World Music Concert is 2-3 p.m. in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center.

For more information, call the fine arts department at 210-486-0255.