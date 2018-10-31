Eco Centro offers early voting

Election officials said the wait to cast a ballot has not been long.

By Jason Durant

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Early voting for the Nov. 6 midterm election is available at this college and at Northwest Vista and Palo Alto colleges.

The campus location is in Sinkin Eco Centro.

The center is located at 1802 N. Main Ave. The site will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through Nov. 2.

The Eco Centro polling location has eight voting machines.

Desirae Mata, alternate judge, said the busiest times have been during the lunch rush and after 4 p.m.

“If you do not possess a registration card or any general IDs, a birth certificate or paycheck will suffice,” Mata said.

“Generally, there hasn’t been a long enough line to where you’re waiting more than 10-15 minutes,” she said.

A total of 4,636 people have voted at the center since early voting began Oct. 22, according to the Bexar County website.

The website indicates 280,271 total votes in Bexar County have been cast through Oct. 30.

The early voting site at Northwest Vista is in Portable 22 on the Boardwalk.

Turnout at that site has averaged more than 1,000 per day for a total of 8,430.

Palo Alto’s polling site is in Rooms 102 and 107 in Ozuna Library and Learning Center. The site has had 2,217 people cast ballots.

Bexar County offers 45 voting locations. The one with the most votes to date is Brookhollow Library, 530 Heimer Road, with 14,258.

Sample ballots also can be found on the website.

On Election Day Nov. 6, people must vote at the location of their assigned precinct.

Totals from all locations can be found at http://apps.bexar.org/earlyvotecounts

You can find your precinct for the official election day at www.bexar.org/voter-precincts.

To view a campus map, visit alamo.edu/sac/map.

The full list of places to vote through Nov. 2 can be found at https://www.bexar.org/DocumentCenter/View/4572/Early-Voting-Locations-and-Hours-of-Operation-PDF?bidId=

For more information, contact Dyhanara Rios, community relations coordinator for Eco Centro, at 210-486-1874 or visit the official election website at http://apps.bexar.org.