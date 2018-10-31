SACtacular takes over campus with Dia de los Muertos theme

The event is free and open to the community.

By James Russell

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The sixth annual SACtacular, a campuswide festival open to the community, will be 5-9 p.m. Nov. 2 in the mall.

SACtacular, a free event, will have live music, animal shows, face painting, food booths and parades.

“SACtacular is all about celebrating the campus and the students,” public relations Director Vanessa Torres said in an interview Oct. 29.

The mortuary science program is putting on two parades with the event theme, Dia de los Muertos, at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos is a day to remember those who have passed away by celebrating their life instead of death.

The history and Mexican-American study programs will establish altars throughout the campus for participants to arrange calavera, or sugar skulls, and tributes to those who are deceased.

“Last year’s turnout was 3,000 to 4,000 attendees, and we hope for more of a turnout than last year,” Torres said.

Student clubs will be fundraising by selling food and beverages. Nothing is over $5, Torres said.

The budget for this year’s event is $40,000.

“The college does not make any money on this event. It is for our students, for our SAC family and for the community,” Torres said.

This year’s main stage will feature X Factor Cover Band. KSYM 90.1 FM program director James “Hot Mustard” Velten will be the emcee.

Several student groups will perform, including Estrellas del Alamo, this college’s mariachi ensemble.

Information can be found on the college website at https://www.alamo.edu/sac/sactacular18.