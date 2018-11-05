Cheshyre Cheese Club hosts Halloween-themed mic night

The final open mic night event for the semester is Nov. 15.

By Giovanni Maccarone

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The Cheshyre Cheese Club’s monthly open mic nights are warm and welcoming, theater sophomore Alexa Garza said Oct. 25 at the group’s second event of the semester.

“Normally I don’t share my poems with anybody, but here, it’s like this entire place is a secret. It’s just us,” Garza said. “It’s very therapeutic to me, in a sense.”

She recited poems titled “Trans-Atlantic,” “Rosemary” and “You.”

“I get overwhelmed with everything I’m feeling, and if there’s not an audition coming up where I can’t just let it all out, I like to come here,” Garza said.

More than 30 students sampled cookies and coffee and listened to music from the Zone Outs.

Cheshyre Cheese Club sponsor Jane Focht-Hansen said the event was a huge success because of the dramatic growth of attendance from the previous open mic night in September. About 10 students attended the earlier open mic night.

“Last time, we had a good number of people come, but certainly The Ranger has helped us out,” she said. “If you all mention something that we are doing, more people show up. You guys are awesome.”

Eight students who showed up in costume participated in a costume contest toward the end of the event.

Focht-Hansen presented winners in the categories of the funniest, most creative, scariest and cheesiest Halloween costumes.

Costumes included a student in a hockey mask, a student dressed up as her “high school self” and a student dressed in flowers.

Focht-Hansen encouraged students to sign up for the club’s cheese-tasting meeting sponsored by H-E-B Central Market. A date has not been determined.

The next and final Cheshyre Cheese Club open mic night of the semester will be 6 p.m. Nov. 15 in the cafeteria of Loftin.

For more information, email Focht-Hansen at jfocht-hansen@alamo.edu.