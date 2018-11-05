Deadline for 2019 applications for study abroad is Dec. 7

Students can chose any country from the program to study.

By Huguette Buduri

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students will have an opportunity to study abroad in 11 countries in the summer.

The countries are England, China, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Greece.

On Oct. 22, students received information about the study-abroad program in Loftin Student Center from specialist Alicia Ramirez from the district department of international programs.

To be eligible for the International Education Scholarship provided by the office of international programs, students must be enrolled in any of the colleges in the Alamo Colleges.

Students must be cleared from all financial aid holds.

To qualify for the this scholarship, students must be enrolled in a study abroad program, have a minimum of 2.5 GPA and must not have previously received this scholarship.

Students must pay a $200 non-refundable application fee for the Faculty Led Study Application, according to the application form.

Two students who attended the event explained why they want to study in another country.

“Studying in Japan will give me the opportunity learn the language, the culture and to produce electronic music,” computer science sophomore Malik Harris said.

He said he wants to be a music producer in Japan because he wants to experience a new vibe of electronic music or EDM.

Biology sophomore Lilly Salazar said she wants to study in Germany to learn the language.

“I want to go to Germany because I need to better my German to be able to communicate with not only my friends but also the locals,” she said.

Ramirez, who was leading the study-abroad event to provide information to students, declined to speak with a reporter. She said she could not talk to reporters without her supervisor being present.

International programs Coordinator Maria Rivera said in a telephone interview Oct. 24 that it is not correct that she doesn’t allow her assistant Ramirez to give information to reporters.

Rivera prefers to do it herself to make sure the information is accurate.

“I prefer to give out information myself because in the past, I’ve had The Ranger write some false information about the study abroad information,” Rivera said.

She said she did not know she could ask for a correction of inaccurate information in The Ranger.

For more information, call Rivera at 210-485-0084 or email dst-studyabroad@alamo.edu.