Tech store to hold tax-free event

By Liandre De la Uso

ldelauso@student.alamo.edu

The technology store in Duran Welcome Center will sponsor a faculty and staff appreciation day Nov. 15.

All purchases will be tax-free, and there will be extra savings on the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro.

Students, faculty and staff from other colleges in the Alamo Colleges may also take advantage of the tax-free purchases.

As a licensed retailer of Apple products, the tech store is required to conduct tax-free appreciation events twice a year.

Accessories and PC products also will be tax-free.

“What I’ve noticed is the higher (priced) the item is, the more savings you’ll get,” technology store manager Ana Ortega said Oct. 30.

The pre-order period continues through Nov. 9. Once the order is submitted, the item will be placed aside until customers come to the store on the day of the event and pay for the product.

Students, faculty and staff can pre-order online on the technology store website or access the link that was included in the tech store email.

Customers also can bring old devices to trade in for store credit that can be used toward the purchase of a new device.

“We encourage the faculty and staff to come to the event because we’re on campus, and we do have technicians on hand,” Ortega said.

Nov. 15 is the only date the store will offer the tax-free promotion, which means the store will waive the collection of sales taxes.

The store is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday whenever the college is open.

The technology store will move to Room 207 of Moody Learning Center in the spring.

The tech store is located at 1515 N. Main Ave.

For more information, call 210-486-0931.