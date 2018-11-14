SGA encourages students to bring families, friends to winter themed run

Registration is $16 per runner until Nov. 30.

By Rogelio Escamilla

rescamilla69@student.alamo.edu

The Student Government Association will hold its first fun run at 8 a.m. Dec. 1. The theme is “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.”

Participants are encouraged to bring friends and family dressed in holiday-themed costumes to make the campuswide run, or walk. Examples of costumes include Santa Clause, snowmen, presents, elves and reindeer.

Any other winter-themed costume is welcome, however they are not required to participate.

The association is accepting student volunteers to help manage stations set up along the route. The number of stations has not been decided. There will be a water, hot chocolate and a decorated selfie station.

There is no limit to the number of volunteers the association is accepting.

“It will be nice to do something a little different,” SGA officer Bobbi Balfour, business and dance sophomore, said. “We wanted to get out there and try something new. We thought a run would be a nice way to raise some money for a scholarship on campus that anyone can apply for.”

Veterans Affairs Commissioner Matt Truman said the association is expecting 50-100 runners.

Proceeds will go to the President’s Fund for nonacademic student support. The fund will be used as a scholarship that students with a GPA of 2.5 or higher can apply for, Balfour said.

Registration is $16 per runner until Nov. 30. Registration the day of the event will cost $20. Children under 12 will be admitted free.

The route will start in Lot 13 ON West Dewey Place and continue throughout the campus. SGA officer Lola Johnson, liberal arts sophomore, said the route’s length will be no more than 1.7 miles, but the exact route has not been confirmed.

“We want students to participate to get involved and get to know their campus and their peers,” Balfour said. “As long as you come ready to run and ready to eat afterwards everything should be fine. We will have water and food. Some of our SGA officers will be cooking hotdogs.”

Students can register by visiting https://tinyurl.com/yb2uwzzc or by calling the association at 210-486-0934.