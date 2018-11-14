Students show off designs in the school library

Information on designs helps get the word about the library.

By Julian Gonzales

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students in two communication design courses created designs to help promote services of the library and displayed them Oct. 15 in an exhibit on the fourth floor of the library in Moody Learning Center.

“The displays were up for one week in the library,” reference Librarian Karen Briere said.

Communication design Professor Brook Rosser was approached by librarian Briere to help promote services in the library.

The professor assigned students in ARTC 1417, Design Communication 1, and ARTC 2447, Design Communication 2, to create an ideal picture of how people can use the library.

Her students presented their designs and explained the information they gathered in preparation.

“I wanted to create something inviting,” communication design Sophomore Nathan Serna said about his design.

Some of the messages were to invite students to stop by for tutoring and learn how to cite sources.

Communication design sophomore David Owen Carson created the message “Get Real.”

Students can go to the library to “get real sources, and find real books,” Carson said.

Rosser wanted her students to make designs that show strong messages and have a connectivity with fellow students, she said.

“The library just has a lot to offer, and it was a fun but challenging project,” Rosser said.

For more information, call Rosser at 210-486-1367.