Funeral service Nov. 18 for short-term employee

Co-worker says Jose Cuevas’ impact will influence the design of a new classroom.

By Rogelio Escamilla

rescamilla69@student.alamo.edu

Funeral services were Nov. 18 for employee Jose “Joe” Luis Cuevas, 34, who died the evening of Nov. 14 at the Tobin Lofts on North Main Avenue.

Porter Loring Mortuary at 1101 McCullough Ave. made arrangements.

In an email sent to residents the morning of Nov. 15, Tobin Lofts said Cuevas, who was a resident, died from natural causes.

Deputy Chief Jesse Trevino said Nov. 16 no foul-play is suspected.

Tobin Lofts declined to comment.

One of Cuevas’ co-workers, Patricia Medina, director of student success, said in a Nov. 16 interview, he worked at this college for only a month. He previously worked at Northwest Vista College.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran was a member of the Title 5 Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutes Exitos and Puentes department.

The Title 5 Exitos and Puentes grants are used to serve this college by developing classrooms and programs.

Medina said Cuevas’ job was to make purchases, ensure activities were in order and handle the budget. However, Medina said Cuevas did far more than what was expected of him.

“He just brightened the room,” Medina said tearfully. “He was very generous, super smart and he caught on to everything so quickly. It’s really hard to do what we do, but he was always on top of everything. Everyone really liked him. When we interviewed him, we knew immediately he was the right person.”

Medina said Cuevas showed his ability to bring clarity to a conversation during a meeting about the layout of a future classroom in Moody Learning Center.

“He was very creative,” Medina said. “He was in one of our meetings and he just helped clarify everything when everyone was throwing around ideas. He looked at me when he wanted to speak up and said ‘can I say something?’ I said ‘say it, we want to hear your input.’ He started speaking about his vision and started clarifying how he would like the room to be designed. His input will definitely still be reflected in that classroom.”

Medina said the classroom will be used as a workroom by faculty to develop curriculum for students next door, in a new psychology classroom that will be equipped with augmented and virtual reality technology.

Cuevas’ veteran status is reflected by a request, written at the bottom of a bereavement notice sent by this college.

“In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, 12672 Silicon Drive, Suite 105, San Antonio, TX 78249.”