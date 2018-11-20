Honor society guides members to scholarships

Phi Theta Kappa’s international membership fee is $100.

By Huguette Buduri

Students have the chance to receive scholarships, earn hours volunteering and go on trips by joining the Beta Nu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa international honor society for community college students.

The adviser of Phi Theta Kappa, Roger Stanley said Nov. 5 in an interview that at the beginning of every semester students can apply to be in the society.

To join, students must have a minimum of 3.5 GPA and 12 or more college-credit hours, he said.

If students are qualified in the spring, they receive an invitation through email around Feb. 1.

Once students join, they are required to maintain a 3.0 GPA to keep their membership.

Scholarships range from $500 to $40,000, he said.

“Students have the opportunity to apply for $90 million in scholarships to continue their education at a two-year, four-year and graduate levels,” Stanley said.

“The program helps students graduate and also transfer into a four-year university,” Stanley said.

The average graduation rate for students in community colleges is 39 percent whereas Phi Theta Kappa graduation is 91 percent, he said.

This year the campus chapter has 196 members.

There is a $100 fee students only pay once, which pays for international, regional and chapter membership. Most of the money goes to international membership, he said.

“The more people are active in the program the more they get out of it,” he said.

Active members participate in college and community service projects such as restocking the advocacy center, Stanley said.

For examples, over the past two years, the honor society has volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity, San Antonio Food Bank and at the Salvation Army Family Shelter.

Phi Theta Kappa has meetings at 3 p.m. every other Monday in the craft room of Loftin Student Center.

For more information, Stanley can be reached at 210-486-0058 or email gstanley@alamo.edu.