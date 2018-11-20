Students may not be aware of automatic awarding of credentials

There are students who don’t want an associate degree, even though they’ve earned it.

By Mardio Lattimore

Students who attend Alamo Colleges are automatically being set up to graduate with an associate degree after completing 42 semester hours of core courses and 18 additional courses, Tiffany Cox-Hernandez, dean of student success, said Nov. 9.

There are transfer students who do not want to receive an associate degree after accumulating enough credentials because the university they wish to attend may require more courses to be completed before transferring, such as with an Associate of Science degree where students may need to take extra math courses, Cox said.

To avoid an automatic associate degree, students must “check the opt-out box on the Apply Texas application when registering for classes before the semester starts,” Cox said.

There is also a small link that gives students the option to opt out when they click the registration tab in their ACES account, but this can only be done before starting a semester.

Cox said the center for student information generates a degree report for students who opt out on the Apply Texas application, and the report is shared with the students’ home colleges, which conduct a Global Positioning System degree audit and review each student’s record in Banner.

“Whether you opt in or out, advisers will reach out to make sure students graduate at the right time,” Cox said.

For more information on managing semester hours and earning degrees, contact advisers at 210-486-0334 or email Cox-Hernandez at tcox29@alamo.edu.