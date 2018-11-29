Art Guild hosts art exhibition, fundraiser at Gallery Bistro

The goal for the event is $15,000.

By James Russell

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

An exhibition and sale of student artwork will raise money for the Art Guild for supplies such as pop-up walls, easels, paint, banners and promotional material.

The event is sponsored by Lifestyle Assistants and is free and open to the public 7-10 p.m. Nov. 30 at Gallery Bistro, 1520 N. Main Ave.

Lifestyle Assistants is a business that works with local artists to promote fundraisers, events and act as personal assistants to clients.

In a Nov. 27 interview, Frank Tijerina, co-owner of Lifestyle Assistants, said he enjoys doing this because he is “able to showcase the local artists’ work.”

“Art culture is still new in Texas, and we are glad the locals are giving the artists a chance,” he said.

The art will be at Gallery Bistro for a month, said Art Guild President Albert Gonzales.

Gallery Bistro is a restaurant that hosts jazz jam sessions, workshops and gallery art shows.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the opening event. Menu choices include breakfast items, soups, salad, sandwiches and wraps.

This year, the Art Guild’s goal is to raise $15,000 to fund educational excursions such museums, galleries, and conferences, in addition to providing materials.

More than eight Art Guild members will donate artwork for a silent auction.

The works include paintings, ceramics and mixed media works, and prices will range from $20-$3,000.

Gonzales said Nov. 21 that he will have three of his pieces for auction including his piece “Red.”

Gonzales is hoping more than 250 people will be there to support a good cause.

The event will include donated works from well-known local artists. A featured artist is Steven DaLuz, known for figurative works and imagined landscapes, and winner of the Bold Brush Painting Competition Sept. 1-30.

For addition questions, email Gonzales at albertgonzalesart@gmail.