Campus Activities Board reminds members of upcoming social

The winter dance is in its third year.

By Andrea Moreno

amoreno439@student.alamo.edu

The Campus Activities Board prepared for the Winter Social Dance party at its weekly Monday meetings Nov. 26.

The Winter Social Dance is an annual dance that has been sponsored by the organization for the past three years, said Carrie Hernandez, senior student success specialist and CAB adviser, Nov 28.

Nicholas Delaunay, liberal arts sophomore and president of CAB, reminded the members the dance is from 7-11 p.m. Dec. 6 in of Loftin Student Center.

There will be a 7-8 p.m. dinner before the dance 8-11 p.m.

Catering from HEB will be served.

Members of the organization will be bringing desserts for the dance.

If students want to bring food or desserts to the dance, they should go to Hernandez to sign up and let her know.

This event is free for all students from this campus and the other Alamo Colleges are welcome to come.

CAB officers are still deciding if students will be asked for their student identification to scan their banner ID or have the students attending sign in.

This will allow for the organization to judge the success of the event.

Each student is also allowed to bring one guest, but the dance is not open to the entire community, Delaunay said Nov. 28.

Students must come dressed in semi formal or formal attire.

There will be prizes given out from the CAB members throughout the night, Hernandez said.

For more information, call Hernandez at 210-486-0128 or email to chernandez@alamo.edu.