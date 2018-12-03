Child care center has waiting list

Grant makes child care affordable for students.

By Julian Gonzales

The early childhood studies center is putting parents on a waiting list for the spring semester.

“If they haven’t turned in an application, then they will have to turn one in as soon as possible,” Ann Coldwater, early childhood studies instructor, said Nov. 12.

The age range for children who can enroll at the center is 12 months to 5 years.

“It is smart to get on the waiting list,” Coldwater said because at least students can have a backup plan.

Some parents can be enrolled in the program but cease to qualify because of dropping some of their classes, she said.

The grant from the Department of Education the center offers is called CCAMPIS and stands for Child Care Access Means Parents in School.

Students must be enrolled in at least nine hours of college courses, maintain a 2.0 GPA, attend three parent workshops and volunteer for three hours for the child’s class.

“Ninety percent of the children are from the student population,” Coldwater said.

The rate for CCAMPIS students is $15 to $20 a week.

The rates for parents without the CCAMPIS grant are $191 a week for young toddlers, $186 a week for 2-year-olds and $179 a week for children in pre-school ages 3-5.

The regular hours for the center are 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for children of parents receiving the grant.

Other children may stay at the center until 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the early childhood studies center, call 210-486-0508.