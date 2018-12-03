Musical ensembles allow students to continue playing music after high school

Non-music majors are welcome to sign up.

By Blanca Granados

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The music program offers an opportunity to join ensembles by enrolling in courses.

Students do not have to be music majors to join but some groups require permission from an instructor, music Coordinator Martha Fabrique said in an interview Nov. 29.

This college offers MUEN 1121, Wind Ensemble; MUEN 1122, Jazz Ensemble; MUEN 1131, Guitar Ensemble; MUEN 1132, Instrumental Chamber Ensemble; MUEN 1133, Brass Ensemble; MUEN 1135, Beginning Mariachi Ensemble; MUEN 1136, Intermediate Mariachi Ensemble; MUEN 1137 Advanced Mariachi Ensemble; MUEN 1141 Concert Choir; and MUEN 1151, Chamber Singers.

There are no auditions, but sometimes acceptance depends on skill level, Fabrique said.

The Instrumental Chamber Ensemble only has nine spots, she said.

“It is made up of different instruments,” Fabrique said.

The mariachi ensemble, called Estrellas del Alamo, is the most selective when it comes to skill ability because they do competitions, she said.

The ensemble won first place in the national group category at the 2018 Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza.

“The basic requirements are you need to know how to read music and have your own instrument,” she said.

Students can register online. The ensemble classes provide one credit hour and they meet in a 2 ½ hour block every week, she said.

Students who are unable to register online for an ensemble can contact Fabrique, she said.

“I’ll ask them a few questions and maybe refer them to the ensemble director to see what group they should be in,” she said.

Students should join ensembles because it’s a fun extracurricular activity, it allows students to keep playing after high school, it helps develop skills, and it’s a great way to socialize, Fabrique said.

There are multiple performances by all ensembles throughout the year.

For more information, contact Fabrique at 210-486-0477.