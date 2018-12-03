Students to sing carols at St. Francis Nursing Home

More volunteer opportunities will be available in the spring through the office of civic engagement.

By Liandre De la Uso

ldelauso@students.alamo.edu

The office of student life is sponsoring a volunteer opportunity at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 to visit St. Francis Nursing Home, 630 W. Woodlawn Ave., to sing Christmas carols to the senior residents and distribute small gifts.

Volunteers will meet in the craft room of Loftin Student Center at 4 p.m. to rehearse and will meet at the nursing home at 5 p.m.

The organizer of the event is civic engagement Coordinator Joseph Liedecke, who has organized volunteer opportunities throughout the semester.

“I would (give them) a gentle invitation to come,” Liedecke said, referring to students. “I would tell them that they could really make someone’s day a lot brighter by coming out to visit them.”

Liedecke has been organizing civic engagement programs with the office of student life for three years but has been providing students with volunteer opportunities since 2002 through the Catholic Student Center.

“When I was (19 years old), I was volunteering everywhere. I was a big nerd,” Liedecke said. “I was at food shelters, nursing homes and free health clinics every weekend.”

Other volunteer opportunities offered this semester included serving food to the homeless at the Catholic Worker House and a beach cleanup in Corpus Christi.

Liedecke also is planning to offer more opportunities for students in the spring, which include working with community partners, hosting a volunteer fair and showing films centered around social justice.

For more information, contact jliedecke@alamo.edu or the office of student life at 210-486-0125.