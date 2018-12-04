Students need a PIN to register for courses

Advisers suggest that students make appointments with them, instead of doing walk-ins.

By Mardio Lattimore

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students are required to use a PIN, a personal identification number, to register for classes after completing 15, 30 and 45 credit hours, Leticia Adams, advising team lead in the Creative and Communication Arts Institute, said Nov. 14.

PINs are six-digit number combinations that are unique to every student who completes a certain number of semester credit hours.

Students cannot register without a pin because their ACES account will not allow them access to the registration tab.

These PINs are given to students to make sure that they’re sticking to their degree plans, managing their classes and properly switching majors, Adams said.

“Advisers contact students through their ACES emails and phone calls to remind them that they can only receive their PIN numbers by meeting with their assigned advisers in person,” Adams said.

Some program coordinators who oversee academic majors can also provide students with PIN numbers.

Advisers know many students will normally do walk-ins, but setting an appointment is more efficient for receiving PINs because advisers can be more thorough when assessing the classes a student has already taken, Adams said.

For more information, call the advising office at 210-486-0034 or visit the first floor of Moody Learning Center. Office hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with an extended two hours every Tuesday, closing at 7 p.m.

The advising office is also open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of the month.