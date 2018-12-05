Internationals seeking 2K signatures by December’s end

Survey for lower international tuition can be found online.

By Sergio Medina

smedina104@student.alamo.edu

Students from the International Student Association, a group at this college dedicated to issues involving internationals, are attempting to gather 2,000 student signatures by Dec. 31 in support of lower international tuition.

Internationals have to pay $453 per credit hour, whereas in-district and out-of-district students pay $86 and $202, respectively. The amounts will only get higher by spring, as tuition is being raised across the board by $13 per hour.

The goal of the students is to convince the board to reduce their tuition to the out-of-district rate.

The signatures are being obtained in the form of surveys, which ask for Banner IDs to verify signatures from Alamo Colleges’ students.

The survey reads:

“By signing this survey, you are supporting the reduction of tuition of Non-Residents/International Students to a reasonable rate for the education every student from the Alamo Colleges is entitled to.”

There are two ways surveys are available: via physical copy being handed out by the association members and the Student Government Association, and online.

Students interested in signing the survey online can find it at tinyurl.com/ya5f5txr.

For physical copies of the survey, students can visit the SGA office in Room 256 of Loftin Student Center.

In previous Ranger reporting, members of the association said they were to gather signatures in spring. However, the strategy changed after they met with Dr. Jothany Blackwood, vice president for academic success, and Dr. Lisa Alcorta, vice president for student success, earlier this semester, who advised them to muster as much student support as possible before coming forward to the board of trustees in February, Mario Lopez, liberal arts sophomore, SGA treasurer and international student, said in an interview Dec. 3.

“Administration actually has helped guide us how to get the student voice, you know, more momentum so we can present this to the board of trustees,” Lopez said.

Thus, the goal of 2,000 signatures was set.

“It was something like a goal we set for ourselves, for the international student association,” Lopez said. “You know, it’s a good amount. It’s going to be hard, but that’s our goal.”

Patrice Ballard, coordinator of international student services, said Dec. 31 is not a forced deadline for signatures.

“We want to gather as many signatures as possible,” she said. “Whether or not we reach the 2,000 goal by the end of the semester — I don’t know. If we have to pick it up again when we come back, that’d be great because we need to be prepared to submit all these things in February.”

Lopez said the administrators also suggested the association involve more students through the Student Government Association.

Ballard said, “They’re being very supportive of this whole initiative.”

Lopez said a resolution was passed in November by SGA in support of lower international tuition. The goal from there is to involve SGAs in the other four Alamo Colleges.

“Through that, surveys will be distributed in their respective colleges,” he said.

For more information on surveys and internationals, contact Lopez at mlopezgaona@student.alamo.edu.