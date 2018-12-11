Works in Progress concert keeps audience waiting for more

Dance students and guests said they look forward to the spring concert.

By Blanca Granados

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

The dance program’s annual Works in Progress concert Nov. 30, scheduled each fall to help dance students practice performing and prepare for a bigger concert in the spring, kept the audience waiting for more once it ended.

Over 100 guests attended the concert in the auditorium of McAllister Fine Arts Center.

Accounting freshman Guadalupe Garcia said she wasn’t sure if the concert had ended and she waited in her seat for another number, along with more than half the audience.

“As more people were leaving, I looked at my program and realized that was the last song,” she said. “We all enjoyed it so much, we all wanted to stay longer.”

The concert opened with a dance number to “Applause” by Lady Gaga. It was followed by performances to “Back Again” by Party Favor and Gent & Jawns. Dance coordinator George Ann Simpson choreographed both.

A number to “I Know” by Blood Orange was choreographed by dance Adjunct Albert Delgado in collaboration with students.

Other numbers were “Hit the Road Jack” by Ray Charles, choreographed by dance Adjunct Kellie Prinzing; “River” by Bishop Briggs, choreographed by dance Adjunct Lilliam Solano; “Everyone is Everyone” by Pierre Schaeffer, choreographed by Delgado; and “Imagining” by Brian Crain, choreographed by Prinzing.

Simpson choreographed “Be a Lady They Said” by Camille Rainville and the ending number “Run away Baby” by Bruno Mars.

Fine arts sophomore Kyle Pichot was one of the performers. Pichot is a student in Prinzing’s DANC 1141, Ballet 1, class. Pichot said his experience performing was fun.

“I loved it,” he said.

Pichot said he especially enjoyed performing the ballet piece because “it’s easier to grasp.”

Pichot said he can’t wait for the concert in the spring. He said it will be much longer ,and the dance students will have had more practice.

After the concert, his grandmother, Laura Pichot, who said the concert was “cool” and she is proud of her grandson, joined him.

Fine arts freshman Thalia Hernandez’s mother, Elsa Hernandez, said she liked everything about the concert. Hernandez said she looks forward to the spring concert.

“I am so proud of her (Thalia Hernandez),” Hernandez said.

The date for the spring concert has not been set.

For more information on the dance program, call 210-486-0255.