Dean to remain acting chair of fine arts in spring

No updates were given about fine arts chair Jeff Hunt.

By Sergio Medina

Dr. Conrad Krueger, dean of academic success, will continue as acting chair of the fine arts department at this college in the spring, he said Dec. 14.

In an interview, Krueger refrained from commenting about updates on the employment status of fine arts Chair Jeff Hunt, who stopped coming into work in early October. As a result of Hunt’s absence, Krueger took over as acting chair.

Hunt told The Ranger in November he was “just on leave,” after declining to be interviewed further.

Krueger said there are “no comments right now” on whether the college administration will address the status or reasons Hunt is not functioning as chair of the department, which includes dance, music, theater, speech communication and visual arts.

In previous Ranger reporting, English Professor Lennie Irvin, Faculty Senate president, said Hunt disappearing from the college was “concerning.”

To that concern, Krueger said, “No comment.”

No records could be located at the Bexar County Courthouse indicating Hunt has filed a lawsuit against the Alamo Colleges.

Krueger said the fine arts department has not seen dips in efficiency because of Hunt’s departure.

“I think they’re doing wonderful; they’re a bunch of professionals,” he said.

Similarly, speech instructor Esther Pais said in an interview Dec. 13 the department has not been affected either.

“I would say that because we’re professionals, we still get the job done,” Pais said. “You know, it’s been a while; we’re kind of used to it; we get our jobs done, and we take care of whatever needs to be taken care of.”

Pais would not comment when asked about Hunt.

Academic unit assistant Tara Martin said in an interview Dec. 13 she has not received notice of any changes in reporting to Krueger as acting chair of fine arts in the spring.

“As far as I know right now, I haven’t been told anything different,” she said.

Martin said she does not know anything about Hunt’s situation.

“I wish I did,” she said. “I know a lot of people miss him, but I really don’t have anything else to say.”