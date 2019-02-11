Applications due Feb. 15 for study abroad in Italy

Students can apply for scholarships and use the Summer Momentum Plan for tuition.

By Marissa Macias

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Students can still sign up for study-abroad courses in Italy May 20-June 10.

Out of the 15 offered, six spots are still available, international programs Coordinator Maria Rivera said Feb. 5.

“We are continuing to promote the program so we’re going to have one last session on Feb. 14 during new student orientation,” Rivera said.

New student orientation is at 8 a.m. Feb. 14 on the first floor of Loftin Student Center.

The district office of international programs is offering four courses available to any student registered in the district. Students must sign up for two.

Students can sign up for ARTS 1301, Art Appreciation, taught by fine arts Professor Alfonso Cantu and PSYC 2319, Social Psychology, taught by psychology Professor Irene Young at St. Philip’s College.

Students can also choose ARTS 2356, Photography 1, and ARTS 2357, Photopraphy 2, taught by fine arts Coordinator Rebecca Dietz.

Dietz gave students information during a session Jan. 31 in Loftin Student Center.

“I find that overseas travel really stimulates students,” Dietz said. “They come back really empowered and really excited about the world.”

Students need to be at least 18 years old with a minimum GPA of 2.0 and have 12 cumulative academic credits at any district college and a valid passport by Feb. 15.

“We’re doing what’s called ‘open semester.’ It will technically fall in the Summer 1 program, but we’re leaving in May,” Dietz said. “We have a couple of days where we meet here at SAC to go over the basics of each program, and then we’re off.”

Dietz encourages full-time students to apply for the Summer Momentum Plan to help pay tuition.

By taking 24 total credit hours in fall and spring semesters at any of the five Alamo Colleges, students can earn up to six free academic credit hours during the summer.

Scholarships such as the Alamo Colleges District International Education Scholarship and the Benjamin Gilman Scholarship are offered to students interested in studying abroad.

“We recommend that students plan for student travel by getting involved, coming to the meetings and learning about the scholarships and how to set aside money from your financial aid,” Dietz said.

According to the application form for the International Education Scholarship, students must have completed or be enrolled in 12 credit hours at any of the colleges in district, be in good academic standing, be cleared of financial aid holds, have a minimum cumulative average GPA of 2.5 and have not previously received aid from this scholarship.

The application can be found at alamo.edu/studyabroad.

The Gilman Scholarship is available to U.S. citizen undergraduate students who receive Federal Pell Grant funding at a two-year or four-year college or university, according to the application website.

This application is available at www.iie.org/Programs/Gilman-Scholarship-Program.

The application deadline for the 2019 Italy Summer Abroad program and the International Education Scholarship is Feb. 15. The Benjamin Gilman Scholarship deadline is March 5.

For more information, call Rivera at 210-485-0084 or email dst-studyabroad@alamo.edu.