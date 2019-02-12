Director hopes ‘Never the Sinner’ reflects leadership

The remaining four performances are Feb. 14-17 in the theater in McCreless.

Sarah F. Morgan

sac-ranger@alamo.edu

Theater Instructor Charles Falcon chose the play “Never the Sinner” to expose real-life “ubermenschen” and how they are “reflected in the leadership of America today,” according to the director’s note posted in the lobby of the theater in McCreless Hall.

The play by playwright John Logan continues through Feb. 17.

“Ubermenschen” is a term coined by philosopher Freidrich Nietzche, which refers to superhumans that reign above morality.

In the play, 18-year-old lovers Nathan Leopold, played by drama sophomore Gabriel Gonzales, and Richard Loeb, played by drama sophomore Ryan Willis, murder 14-year-old Bobby Franks out of the belief they are superhumans.

“How could two young men, who seemingly have it all, commit such a heinous crime? The concept of the ubermensch as described by Nietzche is that reason,” Falcon said.

The lobby of the McCreless theater is lined with red-and-black framed posters of celebrities, presidents and rulers and their quotes beneath their images.

An image of Donald Trump bears the quote, “I could shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”

Napoleon Bonaparte’s quote states, “Religion is excellent stuff for keeping common people quiet.”

To produce the play, the theater program was legally obligated to not make any changes or artistic interpretations to the play’s content, Falcon said.

The posters in the lobby are meant to make a statement, he said.

Attendees should look forward to an honest and provocative story, Falcon said.

“Once the story starts, it never stops. It’ll have the audience on the edge of their seats the whole time,” he said.

Reduced to its lowest common denominator, Falcon summed up “Never the Sinner” as a love story.

The play also focuses on Leopold’s and Loeb’s attorney, Clarence Darrow, played by Kyle Pichot, drama and engineering sophomore, and prosecuting state attorney Robert Crowe, played by drama freshman Eric Quiroz.

Crowe is in favor of hanging the boys for their crimes and Darrow is in favor of mercy. They argue for the audience the true nature of the case, either that the criminals knew what they were doing was wrong or that they were not in their right minds.

The play will continue this weekend with performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16 and a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the McCreless theater.

Tickets are $5 with a district ID; $8 for other colleges, senior, or military; $10 general admissions; and $5 with a high school ID.

For information, call Falcon at 210-486-0486 or email him at cfalcon@alamo.edu.