Fine arts department has new interim chair

Former fine arts Chair Jeff Hunt is teaching speech courses.

By Sergio Medina

smedina104@student.alamo.edu

Former fine arts chair Jeff Hunt is back in the classroom after his sudden departure in October, but he no longer serves as chair.

Cheryl Startzell, chair of allied health and kinesiology, is serving as interim chair of the department.

Startzell was chosen as acting chair in late January, Dr. Conrad Krueger, dean of academic success, said in an interview Jan. 29.

“She’s an excellent chairperson,” Krueger said.

Krueger said administrators expect to hire a new chair for the fine arts department.

“Hopefully, before next fall,” Krueger said. “Possibly before summer.”

Krueger was acting chair of the department October through January after Hunt stepped down from the post.

Neither Hunt nor Krueger would detail what led to Hunt’s departure.

Krueger chose not to comment Feb. 11 when asked if Hunt was on administrative leave.

Hunt is teaching three SPCH 1311, Intro to Speech Communication, 16-week courses and four SPCH 1321, Business and Professional Communication, online Flex courses; two in Flex I and two in Flex 2.

When asked if his return to teaching was permanent, Hunt said, laughing. “I would hope, definitely. Yeah, totally.”